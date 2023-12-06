VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) and local police departments reminded residents of resources to report illegal gambling.

In a post to the platform X on Monday — which was National Dice Day — VSP reminded Virginians of where to report illegal gambling.

Statewide, you can report to VSP by calling (833) 889-2300 or using an online form.

The Arlington County Police Department also provides resources to report illegal gambling.

If you have any information, you can contact ACPD’s Organized Crime Section by calling (703) 228-4100 or emailing ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. If you want to stay anonymous, you can call the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).