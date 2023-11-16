FINAL UPDATE: 11/4/2023 2:18 P.M. NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WFXR) — During the week, several crews have been on the scene of a wildfire in Pulaski and Giles County.

The large blaze first began on Oct. 29. after a wildfire in Pulaski County began spreading to Giles County on Parrott River Road and Dry Branch Road. The Pulaski County Emergency Management says after completing a map, the fire has been confirmed to reach 536 acres.

Over the last six days, fire officials have set up control lines and have monitored the area. Officials with the Pulaski County Emergency Management say the fire is 90% contained.

They add that once a fire escapes the initial attack it becomes an extended incident. Officials say it takes time to develop a plan of action and obtain the resources needed to execute their plan. However, weather conditions also play a role.

“We would like to thank everyone for the thanks and prayers to all working to control the fire. We know it’s stressful on homeowners in the area of the fire and the smoke has far reaching effects,” said Pulaski County Emergency Management on social media.

The Virginia Department of Forestry is continuing to monitor the fire over the weekend. Officials are advising the community to be careful as fire conditions remain high.

UPDATE: 11/3/2023 6:46 A.M. NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WFXR) — For more than three days a wildfire has been spreading in Pulaski and Giles County.

Crews have consistently been on the frontline battling the blaze on Parrott River Road and Dry Branch Road. On Thursday, officials confirmed the wildfire is now considered 90% contained.

According to the Pulaski County Emergency Management Office, the risk to all homes has been greatly reduced. Officials say all roads in the area are now open, but smoke and flames could remain visible until it rains.

At this time, the size of the wildfire may change once the mapping in Giles County is complete.

Even though the majority of the fire is contained, crews say leaves leaves pose a threat to control lines. Officials are continuing to patrol the area for hotspots.

UPDATE: 11/2/2023 5:25 A.M. NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Emergency Management Office has announced that the wildfire is now 75% contained.

At this point, crews have controlled lines around the perimeter, and say the risk to five homes has been diminished. The fire is continuing to impact 491 acres, and crews are remaining on the scene to manage hot spots.

The office says Parrott River Road and Dry Branch Road are open to residents only.

UPDATE: 10/31/2023 10:35 P.M. NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WFXR) — The wildfire is 50% contained as of Tuesday night, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management.

Crews were able to run burnouts around four of the five threatened homes and established control lines. They will continue to improve control lines and conduct burnouts if the weather allows Wednesday.

UPDATE:10/31/2023 1:15 P.M. NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Emergency Management Office reports that 350 acres are ablaze on the Pulaski County side and remain at 25% contained, but they expect there should be an increase in containment later today.

According to the office, indirect control lines have been established around the fire. Crews are currently taking advantage of the cloud cover, cooler temperatures, light winds, and higher relative humidity to conduct burnouts along the control lines before the forecasted winds and drier air arrive on Wednesday.

Five homes remain threatened by the fire, but structure protection is in place and there are no evacuations at this time.

The county emergency management office to not use Parrot River Road unless you are a resident of the road.

UPDATE: 10/31/2023 9:30 A.M. NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Forestry’s Wildfire map indicates that the wildfire in Pulaski has grown to around 491 acres.

UPDATE: 10/30/2023 7:00 P.M. NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Emergency Management now says the fire is estimated to cover more than 300 acres.

Crews continued work Monday afternoon to set control lines for the fire, and PCEM says it’s 25% contained. They add that light rain in the area helped complete those control lines.

Homes are still not being evacuated but PCEM says they’re prepared to move people if they have to.

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WFXR) — A wildfire in Pulaski County has spread into Giles County. Emergency crews are working to contain the flames near Parrot River Road and Dry Branch Road. Drivers are asked to avoid Parrot River Road.

The Pulaski County Emergency Management initially reported the fire had burned 30 acres with no containment when they posted the release on Facebook before 10 p.m. Sunday. A Department of Forestry representative has told WFXR News that the blaze has now grown to around 200 acres and is about 15% contained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews say they’ve mitigated the threat to one home nearby and are preparing to protect others if they have to.

PCEM says crews are remaining on the scene throughout the night.

