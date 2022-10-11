Editor’s Note: The video above contains cell phone footage of the shooting that can be difficult to watch.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — A Falls Church woman is speaking out and sharing a video she took when a wanted man opened fire near police officers.

Investigators say Ricardo Singleton led officers on a chase from Arlington to Fairfax County and then fired several shots.

Singleton is now behind bars in Fairfax County where he faces several charges from two jurisdictions, including multiple counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

The 28-year-old, who was 27 at the time of the crime, is being held without bail. In court records obtained by DC News Now, the Magistrate explained the decision by saying “Arlington Officers… indicate a concern for the safety of the community and for [Singleton’s] girlfriend whose home [he] went to with the firearm.”

A bond hearing set for Tuesday, October 11 was delayed after prosecutors said the defense withdrew the motion.

Police credited the witness’s video with helping them in the investigation. That witness, Melanie Bailey, spoke to DC News Now where she outlined the frantic moments in her car, and the ensuing anxieties she and her 16-year-old child Isaac have felt. She said neither of them have slept well since the shooting, which took place at the intersection of Arlington Blvd., and Graham Rd., on Thursday. But they decided to speak out in hopes to create change.

“I went through it,” Melanie Bailey said as she re-watched the video. “I experienced it. But I still don’t believe it happened. How could this happen?”

Bailey was in the car when she noticed a heavy police presence. She took out her phone and had no idea what would come next.

What followed the initial surge of lights and sirens was the firing of shots, one after another.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” Bailey could be heard saying in the video.

Police called it “an absolute miracle” that no one was injured in the shooting. Bailey said the suspect put everyone, not just officers in danger.

“[I was] scared, afraid,” she said. “My life just flashed before my eyes… and my child. Is my child okay? Like, what — what is going on?”

Isaac Bailey still feels those fears.

“I’m scared,” he said. “I used to enjoy car rides but now every time I’m in the car I wish I was home.”

Neither Isaac nor Melanie want this moment to happen again, and that’s why they’re pushing for better communication. In an incident like this one, where police are in pursuit of a potentially dangerous suspect for hours, they want an alert sent out — similar to an Amber Alert, they said.

“So the cops could get things done faster and get the suspect quicker and more people wouldn’t go through what I went through,” Isaac said.

“Have they had sent that I would have been home,” Melanie said.

They said that Tweets from police are helpful, but a direct alert to those in the neighborhoods affected could prove more effective.

In the end, they just want fewer people to see what they saw.

“I don’t know how to put it all in words other than fear and trauma,” Melanie said.