FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police charged a 26-year-old woman for a fatal crash in October.

Police said that the crash took place on October 26 at Leesburg Pike and Carlin Springs Road. Yaraliz Rivera Rosado of Alexandria was driving westbound on Leesburg Pike when she hit 40-year-old Elise Ballard.

Ballard was hit by another car before police arrived. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rivera Rosado drove into a parking lot before calling police about the crash. She turned herself in on Friday.