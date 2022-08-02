ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for a driver and vehicle that hit a woman who was on foot and left her with life-threatening injuries Monday night.

The Arlington County Police Department tweeted about the incident on 2nd Street South at South Old Glebe Road shortly after 7:30 p.m.. Police said medics took the woman who was hit to the hospital and that the y were trying to find the person who hit her with the vehicle.

Arlington County Police Department asked that anyone with information that could help the investigation call (703) 558-2222.