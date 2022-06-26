MOUNT VERNON, Va. (DC News Now) — A 63-year-old Alexandria woman has died after a June 17 assault.

According to the news release, just after midnight on June 17, police went to a bus stop in the 7800 block of Richmond Highway. Someone passing by saw the woman with trauma to the upper body. Michelle Huntley, the victim, was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries.

Police think that Huntley’s injuries were from blunt force.

Anyone who may have information about this assault is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App, “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers.” Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.