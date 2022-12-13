FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A woman who was crossing a road when an SUV hit her on Nov. 15 died in the hospital on Dec. 4.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Ly Tran, 70, of Springfield was in the crosswalk on Braddock Road at Kings Park Drive when the SUV, driven by Willy Vaca Cardozo, 33, of Fairfax, hit her. Investigators said Cardozo was making a turn when it happened. He was charged with Failing to Yield to Pedestrians with the Right of Way that day.

Initially, police expected Tran to survive, saying her injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

The police department asked anyone with information about the crash to call (703) 280-0543 or to contact Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online. People also can submit information using the P3 Tips app.

As of Dec. 13, police said the incident was the 21st deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Fairfax County in 2022. Year to date in 2021, there were 13.