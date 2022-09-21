FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro Metro Station. It’s where several businesses, including TJMaxx, are located.

The police department’s tweet said that medics took the woman to the hospital. The driver of the car involved stayed at the shopping center.