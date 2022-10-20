FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who was hit by an SUV while she was crossing a roadway in the Lorton area died a day after being hit.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Helen Bahta Oukubazghi, 52, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18 shortly before 5 p.m. The driver of an SUV hit Oukubazghi. The driver of the SUV, but returned a short while later after seeing the damage to the SUV.

Oukubazghi died at the hospital Wednesday, Oct. 19

The department said detectives would present details of the investigation to the Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for possible charges. They said alcohol and speed did not seem to be factors in what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident can call (703) 280-0543. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online.