FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman was recovering after someone sexually assaulted her in her apartment in Reston Sunday night.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said it happened before 11:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Lovedale Ln.

The woman told them she was asleep and awoke to find a man standing insider her home. He threatened her with what she believed to be a knife and assaulted her.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said patrol units and K9 officers searched the area to find the man, but they didn’t find him. They asked anyone who lives in that area of Reston to look at any home surveillance footage they may have from Sunday evening that shows suspicious activity.

“Our detectives have been working nonstop on this case. We’ve developed and are actively following up on several promising leads,” said Maj. Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander, Major Crimes, Cyber & Forensics. “I have the utmost confidence the suspect will be identified soon and we will do everything we can to hold him accountable for this heinous crime.”

Anyone who has information can contact detectives at (703) 246-7800, Option 2. Tips also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by going online.