PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for the person or responsible for killing a woman early Friday morning.

Master Police Officer Renee Carr with the Prince William County Police Department said that officers were in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy. around 4:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. They found a woman in a wooded area who had been shot. She died there.

Police didn’t find anyone else who had been hit by gunfire.

Detectives from the Prince William County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are trying to determine what led up to the shooting and who was involved in it. If you have any information that could help them, you can contact the department’s tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip here.