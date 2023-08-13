HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Woodbridge man and inmate at Greensville Correctional Center escaped from a hospital in Henrico early Saturday morning.

Naseem Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and a hit-and-run when he escaped from St. Mary’s Hospital at about 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 12.

He was last seen exiting a bathroom in the hospital wearing a white gown and white socks.

Roulack is described as having four identifiable tattoos, one on his chest that reads “Marie;” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish;” one on his right cheek reading “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm reading “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

Virginia State Police and the Henrico County Police Division are assisting with the investigation.