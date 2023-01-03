Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a letter he thought the leadership at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology may have violated the Virginia Human Rights Act.

RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked Virginia’s attorney general to look into reports that a high school in Fairfax County withheld information from more than 1,000 students that they could have used in order to apply for college scholarships.

Youngkin called on Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology didn’t provide information about National Merit Awards, as determined by PSAT scores, until after deadlines for college scholarships passed.

“We need to get to the bottom of what appears to be an egregious, deliberate attempt to disadvantage high-performing students at one of the best schools in the country,” Youngkin said in a news release Tuesday. “Parents and students deserve answers and Attorney General Miyares will initiate a full investigation. I believe this failure may have caused material harm to those students and their parents, and that this failure may have violated the Virginia Human Rights Act.”

Youngkin made the request of Miyares in a letter dated Jan. 3, 2023:

Dear Attorney General Miyares:

I know that we share the foundational view that the first responsibility of our school boards and our public schools is the welfare and success of our students. Essential to meeting that responsibility is the total involvement of parents. Parents matter. Students matter. We also know that achievement matters.

As authorized by my Executive Order 4, your investigation into the Loudoun County School Board and school administrators found that the School Division and School Board, at the very least withheld key details and most likely knowingly lied to parents about the disturbing sexual assaults that occurred in 2021. Without the investigation, neither the Loudoun County School Board, nor the administrators of the Loudoun County school system, would have been held accountable for deceiving the very Virginians they serve.

Just as Virginia parents deserve answers and assurances that the safety of their children will never be compromised, they also deserve transparency when it comes to student achievements. This is especially true when it comes to measuring achievements that have a direct impact on post-secondary education.

I am stunned by news reports alleging that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.

I believe this failure may have caused material harm to those students and their parents, and that this failure may have violated the Virginia Human Rights Act. As you know, the Attorney General has statutory authority pursuant to §§ 2.2-520 and 2.2-3906 and 3907 of the Code of Virginia to investigate violations of the Virginia Human Rights Act. I urge you to use the authority conferred on you by the General Assembly to protect the civil rights of TJHSST students and parents.