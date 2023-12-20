RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants more tax cuts in Virginia – but also an increase in the state’s sales tax.

Youngkin (R) presented his budget plan Wednesday for the next two fiscal years — from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2026 – to the Virginia General Assembly’s money committees in the House and Senate.

The governor’s two-year spending plan — which he dubbed the “Unleashing Opportunity budget” — proposes several tax changes in Virginia, more funding for behavioral health and child care and to pay state employees and teachers.

With Virginia operating on a two-year budget cycle, the new plan Youngkin pitched Wednesday is the only one he will be involved in from beginning to end.

But he will have to work with Democrats to get his priorities passed after the party won control of the state legislature. Based on Democrats’ initial reaction to the budget, Youngkin is facing an uphill battle.

Tax policy

Virginia needs to “compete even harder” with neighboring states that have increased jobs and attracted new residents with lower taxes, Youngkin told the joint panel of the Virginia House Appropriations, Senate Finance and Appropriations, and House Finance committees Wednesday.

Youngkin’s tax policy proposals include cutting 12% in income tax rates “across the board” for taxpayers, lowering the state’s top income tax rate from 5.75% to 5.1% and increasing the sales tax rate by 0.9% to 5.2%.

Virginia’s state sales tax rate is 4.3% but localities impose an additional tax, meaning some residents pay up to 7% while most pay 5.3%. Youngkin said the sales tax increase would “offset the cost” of the 12% decrease in income tax rates.

How Youngkin’s proposed income tax rate cuts would look:

$0 – $3,000 tax bracket: From 2% down to 1.75% (13% reduction)

$3,000 – $5,000 tax bracket: From 3% down to 2.65% (12% reduction)

$5,000 – $17,000 tax bracket: From 5% down to 4.40% (12% reduction)

$17,001+ tax bracket: From 5.75% down to 5.10% (11% reduction)

The reduction in individual income tax rates is expected to cut $1.1 billion from the state’s general fund revenues in fiscal year 2025 and $2.3 billion in fiscal year 2026, per Youngkin’s administration. The sales tax increase would add $520 million in fiscal year 2025 and nearly $1.3 billion in fiscal year 2026.

Youngkin also wants to expand the state’s sales tax to cover digital goods, such as data storage and streaming music, saying the move would close the “big-tech tax loophole” because the goods have been classified as services and Virginia hasn’t been able to collect taxes on them.

The budget plan from Youngkin also calls for increasing the state’s earned income tax credit from 20% to 25% of the federal earned income tax credit, a proposal Democrats have backed that would give low-income Virginians a tax break.

The governor’s administration estimates Youngkin’s plan would total $1 billion in net tax relief over the 2024-2026 biennium.

Youngkin and his administration are predicting a “mild recession” during the end of the current fiscal year (FY2024) and into fiscal year 2025, setting off concerns among Democrats who have pushed back on more tax cuts proposed by the governor.

Mental health and child care funding

The governor’s proposal also includes big investments in behavioral health and child care initiatives, two issues Youngkin and Virginia Democrats agree need more focus and state funding.

The proposed budget would add $316 million for Youngkin’s “Right Help Right Now” plan to overhaul the state’s mental health system, including funding for crisis centers, student mental health services and pay raises for clinical and support roles in state facilities.

It calls for over $488 million a year for Youngkin’s plan to address early learning and child care concerns, including money to give 27,000 children at risk of losing care with the end of federal COVID-19 aid alternative care options.

Money for state employees and teachers

Youngkin’s budget also proposes to give state employees and teachers bonuses and salary increases.

The plan would provide a 1% bonus payment to state employees and state-support local employees in the next fiscal year with a one-time investment of $54 million. It also calls for $53 million to give K-12 instructional and support positions a 1% bonus in fiscal year 2025.

Youngkin is proposing a 1% raise for state and state-supported local employees and a 2% “compensation supplement for K-12 instructional and support positions” in fiscal year 2026 (July 1, 2025 — June 30, 2026).

The 2% bump would depend on local school divisions also giving a 1% increase.

Democrats respond

Youngkin’s plan led to an array of reactions from newly empowered Democrats in the House of Delegates and those in the state Senate who said they would be looking forward to working with their colleagues to prioritize issues vital to Virginians.

Virginia Senate Democrats called Youngkin’s plan “an absolutely disgraceful budget proposal” and “a slap in the face of our most vulnerable individuals who call our Commonwealth home.”

“We are smart enough and bold enough to know that his speech was the highlight reel and that he omitted the dirty details of his plan,” the caucus said in a statement. “Governor Youngkin believes that ensuring more tax cuts for wealthier individuals is most beneficial for low income individuals in our Commonwealth.”

House Democratic Caucus Chair Kathy Tran (Fairfax) said the budget “shows, yet again, that Governor Youngkin doesn’t understand the needs of everyday Virginians.”

The House’s incoming majority leader, Del. Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria), said Democrats have made it clear that they will support public education and other investments focused on communities.

“While we appreciate Governor Youngkin for sharing his budgetary vision today, it is imperative that we have a thorough examination of his proposal,” Del. Luke Torian (D-Prince William), who will be the House Appropriations Committee’s chairman in the 2024 legislative session, said in a statement.

“This is the starting point to construct a budget that not only reflects our dedication, but also secures prosperity and fairness for every resident in the Commonwealth,” Del. Torian added.

Other highlights of Youngkin’s plan

Youngkin’s budget plan proposes one-time spending initiatives in fiscal year 2025 aimed at helping preserve the state’s natural resources and boost economic development.

Here are some of the proposals provided by the governor’s office:

$150 million to provide funding to improve state agency information technology infrastructure

$138.1 million for the Virginia Agricultural Cost Share and nonpoint source pollution programs

$115 million deposit to the teacher retirement fund from a sweep of prior reserves related to abandoned property

$100 million deposit to the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund

$100 million for Biotechnology, Life Sciences, and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (split among UVA, VT, VCU, VIPA) — $10 million more than the $90 million Youngkin initially proposed .

. $73.85 million to assist the Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Project

$70 million to accelerate projects in the Interstate 81 corridor

$55 million to celebrate the Semiquincentennial of the American Revolution

$50 million for the Richmond Combined Sewer Overflow project

$50 million for Monroe building relocation and demolition

$50 million to address deferred maintenance at Fort Monroe

$35 million for repairs and upgrades at Behavioral Health and Developmental Services facilities

Next steps

The money committees will hold four regional virtual public hearings on Youngkin’s proposed budget with lawmakers from Hampton Roads and northern, western and central Virginia.

The General Assembly will review Youngkin’s plan and propose its budget, leading to changes that will require the administration and leaders in the new Democrat-controlled state legislature to find compromises to enact their priorities.

The 2024 General Assembly session begins Jan. 10.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.