RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin deployed troops to help with the ongoing southern U.S. border crisis.

Youngkin signed Executive Directive Four on Wednesday which deploys 100 National Guard soldiers and resources to Texas to combat the continued increase in drugs and human trafficking at the U.S. border of Mexico.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requested all states and territories to provide military support on May 16 through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

“Given the intensive resource demands on Texas, the dangers posed by the fentanyl crisis, and impact of the border crisis on criminal activity to the Commonwealth, Virginia will do its part to assist the State of Texas’ efforts with the coordinated deployment of Virginia National Guard soldiers to assist in key aspects of their mission,” Youngkin stated in a news release.

An average of five Virginians die per day from fentanyl, according to the release.

The directive will remain in effect until Sept. 30 or until it is no longer needed.

State senator Scott Surovell criticized Youngkin on Twitter saying “Youngkin for President has officially jumped the shark – our VA National Guard troops shouldn’t be used to further presidential ambitions much less fight a MAGA culture war in Texas of all places – Never thought I would see my state so compromised”