RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill that formally adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of “Antisemitism” into Virginia law.

House Bill 1606, which was sponsored by Del. Anne Tata (R-Virginia Beach) was signed by Youngkin during an event at the Governor’s Executive Mansion on Monday, May 8.

Virginia law now defines antisemitism as the following: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Youngkin also presented the Jewish American Heritage Month Proclamation and spoke with community advocates like Halina Zimm, a Holocaust survivor.

“When we acknowledge that we live in a world where there is hate, and where that hate is translated into despicable actions, we can stand up together and say there is no room for that,” Youngkin said. “When we clearly define hatred, as this bill does, then we can transform for the good and build a better future.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin Signs Law Formally Defining Antisemitism at the Governor’s Executive Mansion, May 8, 2023. Official Photo by Christian Martinez, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin. (Courtesy of the Governor’s Office)

According to the Governor’s Office, the definition will be used as a tool to help public servants identify antisemitism and inform training to prevent hate crimes from happening.