CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin arrived unannounced at a memorial for the three students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia.

The memorial at Scott Stadium was erected in honor of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry, members of the UVA football team. Police said another student, who was a former football player, shot Chandler, Davis, and Perry after they returned to campus from a class trip to Washington, D.C.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin came to UVA's Scott Stadium to lay flowers in memory of the three student-athletes killed on Sunday night.



"It's a moment for all of us to recognize that families are going to need to be supported… It's just horrific." @DCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/tahdnH8NmG — Max Marcilla (@MaxJMarcilla) November 15, 2022

Youngkin placed flowers at the memorial where he paid his respects to the shooting victims.