ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Flooding has been a major problem in Alexandria for a while, and it’s only getting worse. Now there’s some concern about how the city could fund projects designed to prevent flooding.

Governor Glenn Youngkin made it clear during the campaign he wanted to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiatives because of higher energy bills for Virginians.

But $5.5 million raised from the program has gone straight to grants to improve flood prevention infrastructure in Alexandria.

“We’re getting different storms, we’re getting stronger storms,” said Jesse Maines, the city’s stormwater management division chief. “The climate is changing.”

The city has faced more frequent flooding over the last few years.

“There are a lot of impacts, but direct — the day of that these events are happening — but also days, months, years down the road,” said Katie Waynick, the founder of Drain ALX, a group pushing for infrastructure changes to prevent flooding.

Waynick is just one Alexandrian who has concerns about pulling out of the RGGI.

In an interview with DC News Now, Maines said he doesn’t want to take a political stance, but said the city has benefited from grants funded by RGGI.

“What we’ve been able to do with that funding is accelerate projects,” he said.

Those projects include a new inlet program and over $3 million in improvements to the waterfront area. Maines said many of the projects were already planned but because of the grant, the city was able to speed up the timeline.

“Folks wouldn’t see the positive impacts and the flood mitigation from those projects until later on,” he said.

Earlier this month, Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles told 8News, DC News Now’s sister station in Richmond, that the Youngkin administration will pull out of RGGI.

“We definitely are pulling out of RGGI so we know that part of that is looking at the funding mechanisms and the pots of money that are in place and what that looks like moving forward,” he said. “We’re working with the legislature right now.”

But Waynick is wary of that plan. She’d rather see changes made to a system she said isn’t perfect but has a lot of positives.

“Instead of just pulling out completely, let’s take a look at where the problems exist and figure out how other states have addressed those problems,” she said.