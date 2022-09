WASHINGTON (DC News now) — Police were investigating after an accident involving several different vehicles, including a Metrobus. The driver who caused the accident tried fleeing the scene.

Officials said that the accident took place near Southern Avenue and Valey Terrace SE just after 9 p.m. The driver was arrested after trying to run away on foot.

Three people — the bus operator, one passenger on the bus and another person involved in the accident — were taken to the hospital.