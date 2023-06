WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person was killed in a crash off of I-395 on Sunday evening.

Fire and EMS said in a tweet posted at 8:45 p.m. that the crash happened at Exit 4. Two cars had overturned and a person had been ejected.

Officials said that one patient was dead. Another was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Two other people were assessed but were not transported.

Officials did not say what led to the crash.