PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said a man was shot and killed during a shooting in Palmer Park on Monday night.

Police said that at about 10:50 p.m., they were dispatched to the 7700 block of Penbrook Place for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the hospital. The man was identified as 33-year-old Sean Hodge of Washington, D.C.

Another man also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to determine the circumstances of this shooting and identify the suspect(s). Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.