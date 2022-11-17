WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and another was injured after a car ended up in the water following a crash.

Park Police responded to the scene in the area of Columbia Island around 9:20 p.m. D.C. Fire and Rescue boats were dispatched to assist with the rescue.

The crash involved one car that had two people in it. The injured individual was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation took place on George Washington Memorial Parkway. Traffic on the road was diverted to 395, and the ramp from 395 to the parkway was blocked.