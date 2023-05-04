WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After a crash in Northwest D.C. on Thursday afternoon, officials said that a woman involved in the crash died and two others were taken to the hospital — but none of them had injuries due to the accident.

The crash took place on Connecticut Avenue in Cleveland Park. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gawain Kripke, a local ANC commissioner, said that he witnessed the crash, tweeting pictures from the scene and what he saw as it unfolded. He said that the car’s driver “seemed to be unconscious when (or just after) he hit the parked car.”

Kripke tweeted that a passenger then jumped out and passed out on the sidewalk. He said that another passenger was in the back seat.

“Secret Service were first on the scene and immediately started CPR. Really heroic work on their part,” Kripke said on Twitter.

U.S. Secret Service officers said that they responded since they were in the area but that this was a Metropolitan Police Department case.

D.C. Fire and EMS said that about 25 personnel responded to the crash.