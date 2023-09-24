WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said one man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a nightclub in H Street in Northeast.

Police said that at about 11:55 p.m., they responded to the report of a shooting at a nightclub in the 1300 block of H Street in Northeast.

MPD said three men and one woman were shot. They were transported to the hospital. One of the victims, a man, died at the hospital. The other three victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information, photos, or videos of the shooting is asked to call MPD’s Command Information Center at 202-727-9099 or text anonymously to 50411.