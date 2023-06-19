WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are investigating multiple shootings in Southeast DC, leaving 1 dead, and 4 hurt overnight.

The first shooting took place in the 2100 block of Fairlawn Ave. SE at around 8:00 p.m., Sunday night. No injuries were reported from this shooting.

The second shooting took place in the 2700 block of Langston Pl. SE at around 8:45 p.m., Sunday night. Two teenage boys were shot, one boy was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and the other boy was conscious and breathing in stable condition.

The third shooting took place in the 2200 block of Minnesota Ave. SE at around 9:50 p.m., Sunday night. Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of 22nd St. SE and Minnesota Ave. SE. On scene, they found a man and a child suffering apparent gunshot wounds inside a car. The child was transported to hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive. The man was in stable condition.

The fourth shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Bruce Pl. SE at around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Police say they responded to reports of a person shot inside a home. At the listed address they found a teen girl suffering an apparent gunshot wound. More than 20 rounds were fired outside the house, police believe she was struck by a stray round.