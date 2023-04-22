WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC fire and EMS said one man is dead and five people have been displaced following a fire Saturday morning in Northeast DC.

Crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Saratoga Ave NE for the report of a building fire. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw a fire showing on the top floor of a three-story apartment building.

Crews said the fire on the top floor extended into the attic. They believe it started there. The fire was eventually extinguished.

The American Red Cross is assisting the five people that were displaced.