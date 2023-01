WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon.

Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on the scene.

Green Line trains bypassed the station during the investigation, which was still ongoing at 6 p.m. Officials said that buses were available during this time.