WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police say the 10-year-old girl who was shot in a car on Sunday, has died.

Ten-year-old Arianna Davis of Northeast D.C. died from her injuries on Wednesday, May 17.

She was shot on Sunday, May 14, in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 9:14 p.m., officers found a scene where at least 50 shots had been fired.

Davis was brought to a DC Fire and EMS station by her family where she was transported to hospital for treatment.

The Metropolitan Police is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this homicide.

The ATF and FBI have each agreed to offer an additional $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case, bringing the total to $45,000.

If you have information to offer, please call police at 202-727-9099, or text the tip line at 50411.