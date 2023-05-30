WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers arrested an 11-year-old boy who faces charges in connection to multiple armed robberies that happened between May 21 and May 26.

MPD said it received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of Lamont St. NW around at about 2:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found out someone approached the victim and demanded the victim’s belongings. When the victim declined, the person pulled out a gun, took the belongings, and left.

Around the same time on May 24, MPD responded to the 700 block of Irving St. NW for a report of an assault involving a gun. Police said people on bicycles approached the victim. The victim pushed one of the people away and ran. While running away, the victim saw one person point a gun in the victim’s direction.

On May 26, at about 6:50 p.m., police were in 400 block of Luray Pl. NW where someone on a bicycle approached the victim, demanded the victim’s belongings, then reached to a fanny pack, suggesting he was armed. The victim gave the person the belongings and ran off. The person on the bike left.

MPD said its investigation led detectives to an 11-year-old boy from Northeast. Police arrested him on May 27.