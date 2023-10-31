WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 12-year-old from Southeast, D.C., was arrested for the D Street armed carjacking during which a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by an off-duty federal security officer.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 600 block of D St., NW just after 10 p.m. on Saturday. There, they found a teenager with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

He was identified as 13-year-old Vernard Toney, Jr., of Southeast, D.C.

That night, an off-duty federal security officer was waiting in his vehicle for his shift to begin when he was approached by the two boys. They demanded he get out of his car – one of the boys was holding his hand in his front waistband pocket as if he had a handgun.

As the officer was getting out of the car, he shot Toney while the 12-year-old fled.

The 12-year-old was charged Tuesday with armed carjacking.