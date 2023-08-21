WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police (MPD) arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy for armed carjacking and carrying a pistol without a license.

MPD said the incident occurred on Sunday, Aug. 20 around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and U St., SE. The suspect approached the victim and demanded their keys.

The suspect was holding something in his waistband which the victim believed to be a gun. When the victim refused to comply, the suspect took off on foot.

MPD later found the suspect and arrested him with a firearm.