WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 12-year-old boy faced a judge in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon, charged with armed carjacking, after his own mother turned him in to police.

The incident happened Saturday night in the 600 block of D St., NW just after 10 p.m.

Police say his 13-year-old accomplice died after being shot by an off-duty federal security officer.

D.C. police Detective Thomas O’Donnell with the Metropolitan Police Department’s carjacking taskforce testified that the mother of the 12-year-old called 911 on Tuesday after recognizing her son from a photo released to the public.

The detective said the mother consented to her house being searched where they found the outfit the boy was wearing in the video.

The judge found substantial probability for carjacking but not armed carjacking, mainly because the detective who testified pointed out there was no gun recovered on the scene or at the 12-year-old’s house.

The video, O’Donnell said, showed a U.S. Marshal security officer sitting in his car about to go to work.

In the video, two boys were seen walking toward the car casually and, after a brief conversation, both boys put their hands on the front part of their waistbands as if to signal they had a gun.

O’Donnell said 13-year-old Vernard Toney Jr. approached the car on the passenger side while the 12-year-old approached on the driver’s side telling the officer, “Get the f*** out. You know what this is.”

Within seconds the federal security officer fired one shot at Toney. The detective says the 12-year-old went over appearing to try to help Toney at first but then ran away.

Though this is the first offense for the 12-year-old, the judge made note of a plethora of concerns regarding the social situation at home including disobedience and anger issues.

The 12-year-old was placed in the Youth Services Center. He’ll be back in court on Monday.