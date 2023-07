WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 12-year-old girl was randomly shot in her home, but does not appear to be the target, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of 30th St. SE, D.C. around 8:30 p.m.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

MPD say one person of interest was stopped and a weapon was recovered but that person is not in custody.