WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives said they arrested a 13-year-old for allegedly stabbing and killing his father in Northwest D.C.

At around 8:00 a.m. on November 12, officers said they responded to the 3100 block of 16th St. NW to assist Fire and EMS with reports of a man down inside a building.

Upon arrival, officers found Travis Dash, 41, suffering apparent puncture wounds. He died on the scene from his injuries.

Police said that during their investigation, it was determined that the incident was domestic.

The 13-year-old son of Dash was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.