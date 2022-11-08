WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a 13-year-old boy on Tuesday, the second arrest in a shooting that left 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. dead.

Police had first arrested a 15-year-old on Friday in relation to the same shooting.

They said that Andre was on his grandmother’s porch on the afternoon of Thursday, October 13 when he was shot. Andre was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Both of the teenage boys who were arrested have been charged with first-degree murder while armed.