WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a boy for stealing a videogame system in Southeast D.C.

Police said that on Aug. 22 at about 8:35 p.m., a resident in the 2400 block of Elvans Road said they saw a teen inside their apartment leaving with a videogame system.

On Sept. 29, the 13-year-old boy turned himself in and was charged.