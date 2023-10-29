WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed after he was shot by a man he carjacked Saturday evening.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to the report of a shooting in the 600 block of D St., NW, just after 10 p.m.

Police said that an off-duty federal security officer was sitting in his car when he was approached by two teens. The teens demanded he get out of his car – one of the boys had his hand in his front waistband pocket as if he had a gun.

MPD said that as the officer was getting out of his car, he took out a gun and shot one of the teens. The other teen fled the area.

The teen was transported to the hospital where he died. He was identified as 13-year-old Vernard Toney, Jr., of Southeast, DC.

The off-duty federal security officer was waiting in his car for his shift to begin. He had a legally owned firearm and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police are searching for the second suspect involved in the carjacking.