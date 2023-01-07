WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 13-year-old boy is dead after an early Saturday morning shooting in Northeast.

Police identified the boy as Karon Blake. The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. along Quincy Street, near Michigan Avenue in the Brookland Neighborhood, and killed him.

An unidentified homeowner, according to Police, shot Blake after the two argued when the man is said to have spotted the teen breaking into cars.

“It’s awful, it sucks to hear,” said Ethan Rooney, who lives nearby. “It’s something that this neighborhood is usually struggling with. I don’t know. I don’t know what the answer is.”

The man, said Police, had his gun registered and administered c.p.r. to Blake when they arrived. They are still trying to determine if any charges will be filed against him. Investigators believe two other juveniles were also involved in the incident.

“I wish we had a way to let kids be kids and not have to worry about this stuff,” said Rooney.

Police said the homeowner is cooperating with investigators.

Blake is the fourth homicide victim across D.C. this year. Half of them are minors.