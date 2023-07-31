WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested a juvenile for shooting and killing a construction worker earlier this month.

A 14-year-old boy from Northeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with felony murder while armed on July 31.

The shooting occurred on July 13 near Howard University’s campus in the 2200 block of 6th St., NW. The victim was identified as Rafael Adolfo Gomez, 34, of Beltsville, Md.

The investigation is still ongoing and MPD is asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.