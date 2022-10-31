WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Birney Place on Monday evening.

Chief Robert Contee said during an update that police were called to the 2600 block of Birney Place around 8:40 p.m.

The boy had a critical injury when police arrived, DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said. Contee confirmed that the boy received first aid and was taken to a hospital, where he died to his wounds.

Contee said that there did not seem to be trick-or-treaters when the boy was shot in what he described as a “senseless act of gun violence.”

“This family should not be grieving the loss of a 14-year-old child tonight. The person who had I’m sure which will be an illegal firearm that took this young man’s life should not have been in possession of that illegal firearm,” Contee said.

“Our goal is to bring this case to closure, to bring some sense of closure for this family. We will never bring back this young man, and that’s something that we have to wrestle with as a community as we deal with this,” Contee continued.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

This is a developing story.