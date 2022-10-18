WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said a 14-year-old girl is facing a kidnapping charge after she stole a car that had a boy in it.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the teenager took the car from the 3200 block of Dubois Pl. SE Monday around 5:50 p.m. The car and the boy had been left unattended.

Officers found the boy a short time later. Police found the 14-year-old girl and took her into custody. Officers recovered the car.

The charges against the 14-year-old girl include a charge of Unarmed Kidnapping.