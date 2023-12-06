Editor’s Note — The copy has been updated to reflect the correction police made regarding the suspect’s age.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced that a teenage boy was arrested on Tuesday for a shooting in October that killed a man.

MPD responded to the report of a shooting in the 900 block of U Street, NW. at about 3:38 a.m. on Oct. 21. There, they found a man with gunshot wound injuries – he died there.

He was identified as 24-year-old Diamonte Lewis of Southeast, D.C.

On Dec. 5, Fairfax County police found and arrested 16-year-old Ashton Inabinet, of Alexandria, Va. He waived the right to an extradition hearing and was transported to MPD’s Homicide Branch.

Inabinet is being charged as an adult with second-degree murder while armed.