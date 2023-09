WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed after a shooting in Southeast D.C. early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to the 4200 block of 4th Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a boy who had been shot inside a home.

The boy died at the scene. He was identified as 15-year-old Zyion Turner, of Southeast, DC.