WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night.

Around 9:20 p.m. DC Police responded to the 1700 block of 8th St, Northwest for a shooting. According to the news release, police found an adult male and a teenage male both on the ground with gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS took both victims to the hospital.

On Sunday the 15-year-old Blue Bryant, Northwest, DC died from his injuries.