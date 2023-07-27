WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in a string of robberies inside the District, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

On Tuesday, July 25, police responded to three different reports of robberies. The first incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. in the 600 block of Park Road NW, where the suspects assaulted the victim, took their personal property and ran away. The second and third occurrences happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of 18th Street, NW, and at 12th Street and T Street, NW.

The suspects then assaulted and robbed another victim on Wednesday, July 26, around 4:05 p.m. in the 1800 block of 3rd Street, NE. Then around 4:24 p.m., they attempted to rob another victim in the 200 block of Rhode Island Avenue, NW. She and the other suspects assaulted the victim but ran away without taking any personal property.

The girl, of Suitland, Md., was arrested and charged.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of $1,000 is being offered if the information leads to the arrest and indictments of the other people involved.