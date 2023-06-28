WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jaylin Osborne of Southeast D.C.

Officers say they responded to the 2600 block of Stanton Road, SE. at around 10:30 p.m. on June 27. At the scene they found Osborne suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to an arrest an conviction in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.