WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the killing of a 16-year-old boy that took place in Northwest Friday morning.

Police were in the 200 block of V St. NW after they received a report of a shooting shortly after 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the boy, Mylaki Young, who had been shot.

The police department said a reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who are responsible for Young’s killing. The same is true for any murder within the District of Columbia. People who are able to help the investigation can call (202) 727-9099. Additionally, people can text information to the Metropolitan Police Department anonymously by sending a message to 50411.