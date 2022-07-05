WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they are investigating the killing of a 16 year-old boy that took place in Northeast Tuesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said someone in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace NE flagged down officers around 1:10 a.m. about the shooting. They found Levoire Simmons with a gunshot wound. He died there.

A neighbor said his sister was the person who made the call to emergency dispatchers.

“At first, I thought it was just a whole bunch of fireworks. Next thing I know, there were a lot of people screaming and yelling for help, asking for someone to call the police,” said the neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous. “I heard people saying ‘Keep his head up’….that’s when I went to the living room, and my sister was already on the phone, looking out the window.”

The neighbor also said the neighborhood is not safe and shootings are a common occurrence. He said he planned to move within the next two months.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call 911 with Event #I20220334602.