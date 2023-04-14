WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the killing of a 16-year-old boy that took place in Northwest Friday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that officers were in the 200 block of V St. NW after they received the report of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. for a shooting. They found the boy, Mylaki Young, shot inside of a home. He died there.

The police department said a reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who are responsible for Young’s killing. The same is true for any murder within the District of Columbia. People who are able to help the investigation can call (202) 727-9099. Additionally, people can text information to the Metropolitan Police Department anonymously by sending a message to 50411.