WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a teenager was arrested on Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 16 in Northeast, D.C.

Police said that at about 3:50 p.m. that day, the suspect approached someone in the 500 block of 55th St., N.E. The teenager pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s phone. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene with their phone.

Nearly two weeks later, the 17-year-old boy from Northeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with armed robbery (gun).